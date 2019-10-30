Okay, Huda Beauty’s New Lash Glue Is Actually Restickable and I Have Proof

Confession—I’ve been wearing makeup for over ten years, but only recently learned how to apply false lashes and glue, including the new Huda Sticky Tack Lash Glue, correctly. In all honesty, I didn’t have the patience, but for the sake of a finished eye look, lashes are my current beauty obsession. Initially, finding the right glue was a daunting task, but proper placement on the lashline is just as tricky. For starters, I have terrible eyesight and unfortunately, applying lashes while wearing prescription glasses is impossible.

But after a lot of trial-and-error, I can almost always (almost being the keyword here) apply falsies on the first try. One major factor that has always determined the success of my application is the type of glue. Finding one that doesn’t take forever to dry has always been my downfall and out of desperation, I’ve even tried hair glue (yikes, I know) because it dries super fast—however, it obviously destroys your natural lashes, too.

So, of course, I was intrigued when Huda Beauty announced the launch of a revolutionary lash glue that claims to be re-stickable. Yes, you read that correctly—a lash glue that allows you to reapply your falsies without an additional glue application. I have a straightforward approach to lash glue—it either works, or it doesn’t. I can confirm this formula is one for the books.

Regardless of your glue choice, the key to applying a false lash correctly on the first go-round is ensuring that the glue has dried down to a tacky texture. If you don’t do this, the lash won’t stick or worse, you’ll totally ruin your eye makeup. I don’t know about you but of all the steps in my makeup routine, eye makeup usually takes the longest. The last thing I want to do is spend time perfecting my eyes just to ruin them in the end. Thankfully, the Huda Beauty Sticky Tack Lash Glue ($14) dries down quickly; the brand recommends letting it set for about one minute, but a thin application of adhesive can get tacky before that.

Though some people may prefer black lash glue, my preference is clear, which typically looks like a pearlescent white color when first applying. Huda’s new lash glue dries down completely clear once you put on the lashes and it’s on par with the clear lash adhesives I’ve have grown to love in the past (minus their less than favorable dry-down time). Truth be told, I was skeptical about the “re-stickable” claim. It just seemed way too good to be true. So after wearing my Huda Beauty Hoodie #23 Lashes with the Sticky Tack Lash Glue for an entire day, I placed them back in their original packaging and the next morning, reapplied sans more glue.

To my surprise, they stuck rather well. They didn’t adhere for a full day (only about 3-4 hours), however, they didn’t budge while I ran errands. I can see this re-stickable lash glue coming in handy on days when I desperately want to wear lashes but may not have the time to apply them. Now I’m wondering how Uber drivers would feel about me reapplying my lashes at a red light.

Long story short: I highly recommend trying Huda Beauty’s Sticky Tack Lash Glue. Not only does it help cut corners in your makeup routine, but it’s also beginner-friendly. One benefit I have to mention is that probably won’t find another option that’s nearly as forgiving. If you apply your lashes incorrectly, you can simply remove the lash and re-stick. I wish I had this years ago because it’s the early Christmas present I never knew I needed. Purchase at tube of your own at Sephora or the Huda Beauty website for just $14 and thank me later.

