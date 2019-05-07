Huda Beauty Is Releasing a Sweat-Proof Bronzer

There’s nothing more annoying than working for an hour on your face beat only to have it melt under the sun. Beauty entrepreneur Huda Kattan knows this well, which is why she’s releasing the new Huda Beauty Tantour collection. The company is based in Dubai, after all, where temperatures this week are in the high 90s. The brand calls this new water-resistant powder “Dubai-proof” for the way it lasts up to 12 hours without fading as you sweat.

In addition to being long-lasting, the Tantour collection was created to be both a bronzer and a contour product, depending on your vibe that day.

“We created Tantour because I’ve never been super happy with contour or bronzer shades on the market,” Kattan said in a statement. “The contouring shades always feel a bit too grey or muddy and bronzers tend to feel too orange. So, my team and I thought, why don’t we just combine the two?”

Tantour comes in five matte shades: Fair, a neutral honey shade; Light: a soft caramel shade; Medium, a neutral mocha shade; Tan: a deep cocoa shade; and Rich, a deep mahogany shade. Those who are always looking for a bronzer without shimmer or glitter, you’ll love this one.

Huda Beauty released an easy tutorial on using Tantour to contour I find really helpful. Basically, you use the small side of the Huda Beauty Sculpt & Shade brush (also launching this week), to apply Tantour in dots along the contours of each side of the face: cheekbones, forehead and jawline. Then with the fluffy side of the brush (or a Beautyblender), blend it out in circular upward motions, adding more if you want a heavier application.

Tantour retails for $30 and the Sculpt & Shade Brush retails for $28. Each is available May 8 on the Huda Beauty website and May 17 in Sephora stores and online.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.