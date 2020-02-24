I Tried Huda Beauty’s New Palette and Pastels Are the New Neutrals

You might be thinking Pastels for spring? Groundbreaking! but take one look at Huda Beauty’s Pastel Mini Obsessions and tell me you aren’t stoked for warmer weather and colorful makeup. Beauty boss Huda Kattan is rolling out three new palettes under her Mini Obsessions line, promising pastels are it for this upcoming season. “Pastels are the new neutrals, so while the runways have been flooded with soft, powdery tones, with these palettes your lids can too,” she said in a statement. “Our brand-new Pastel Obsessions eyeshadow palettes are the perfect way to indulge in the dreamy trend by taking pastels from the catwalk to a cat eye!”

Pastel Mini Obsessions come on the heels of her three nude eyeshadows palettes that gained popularity for their compact size featuring all the transition, highlight and pop-of-color shades you need to get the trend. These have a similar look but with a 2020 twist. Lilac, Mint and Rose each include five matte shades, three metallic “jellies” and one really innovative shimmer swirl.

You already know the pink eyeshadow trend is going anywhere. Just this past award season, a dozen celebrities tried rosy makeup to great success proving it looks gorgeous on all skin tones. That’s what’s so great about pastel makeup’s flexibility. You can do a light wash of color or pack it on for a bolder eye. Already on the pink eye trend? Give Mint or Lilac a try. Each has complementary shades, such as coral and bronze, to give you the tools to experiment with color—all in a cute 9-shade, travel-friendly palette.

I personally wear both pink and lavender eyeshadow a lot. So much, in fact, I’m wondering if I need to switch up my look. Mint is the perfect hue to shake up my makeup routine. It’s still a pastel (a trend I love) but in a color family I’m not super comfortable with.

To give Mint a shot, I decided to keep the rest of my makeup pretty simple. I applied Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer Natural Skin Perfector Broad Spectrum SPF 30 ($47 at Sephora) and Tarte Shape Tape Concealer ($27 at Ulta) under my eyes. I warmed up my skin with Marc Jacobs Beauty O!Mega Bronzer Coconut Perfect Tan ($49 at Sephora) and Patrick Ta Beauty Monochrome Moment – Velvet Blush in She’s Passionate ($32 at Sephora).

For my eyes, I prepped my lids with Urban Decay Eyeshadow Primer Potion ($24 at Sephora). I then applied the lightest mint shade across my lids and packed the teal hue into the creases. Because I live for shimmer, I used my finger to pat on the middle row’s brown-and-mint swirl to the middle of my lids. The colors blended together really beautifully to create a diffused look. I applied the teal shade to my lower lash line and popped on the lightest shimmer shade into my tear ducts. I finished the look with Benefit BADgal BANG! Volumizing Mascara ($25 at Sephora).

The finished look was really wearable for every day. I appreciate that it’s not too bold. But if you like a deeper look, it would look really pretty with brown eyeliner to anchor the green shade.

I find Huda’s Mini Obsessions palettes to be really easy to use, even if you’re a writer like me and not a makeup artist. There aren’t so many shades that it’s overwhelming, but there’s enough variety to keep it interesting. Pick up Pastel Mini Obsessions on Huda Beauty’s website on March 1 and online at other retailers on March 13.

