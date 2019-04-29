Huda Beauty’s First Body Product Was Inspired by Beyoncé

If you’re anything like me, you’ve watched Beyoncé’s Homecoming documentary on Netflix, like, a dozen times. I know someone else who probably had it on repeat, as well: Huda Kattan. The entrepreneur is a huge Beyoncé fan and even created her newest product with the singer in mind. Well, her legs, at least. Kattan’s first ever body product for her Huda Beauty line is a body highlighter made to look like perfect tights. She’s calling it Not Your Mama’s Pantyhose, or N.Y.M.P.H., for short.

“We weren’t planning on doing a body product. We’d hoped we would,” says Kattan in a YouTube video. “But I think when it comes to body makeup, it needed to be something that would be really, really, really cool and non-transferable because we like things to last a really long time.”

“It was really inspired by Beyoncé and the way she performs on stage,” Kattan continued. “We saw her last year at Coachella and she literally owned Coachella. But those legs that she would have! She’s always wearing these amazing pantyhose and her legs just look so fierce and so amazing. They’re shiny and flawless and just like, perfect. We always said if we did a product, we wanted it to look like those legs.”

N.Y.M.P.H. comes in three shades: Luna, Aphrodite and Aurora. Each is extremely pigmented with almost 30 percent life-reflecting pearls. Plus, in a turn of events, N.Y.M.P.H. isn’t just for your legs. Beauty bloggers are loving it on their face, mixed with their foundation for an all-over glow.

Try N.Y.M.P.H. out for yourself when it launches May 3 for $49 on Huda Beauty’s website and May 17 at Sephora.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.