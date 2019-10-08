Huda Beauty Is Launching 3 Nude Eyeshadow Palettes and Here’s How They’re Different

Sometimes I feel like the only beauty-lover who isn’t a fan of nude eyeshadow palettes. Sure, a natural shade can be a great transition color but overall I find them pretty boring and basic. What aren’t boring? Huda Beauty’s new Mini Nude Obsession Palettes. You’re probably familiar with the brand’s other mini palettes, in ultra-chic Coral, Mauve and Ruby. These are the same size, with five buttery matte shades and four metallic shimmers. These pearl-packed pigments aren’t basic at all. The idea is to switch up what we think about “nude” colors in general. Take the New Nude Palette, for instance, which was a big success for the brand because of its copper, pinks and taupe hues. The three Mini Nude Obsessions are just as unique, and really cater to light, medium and deep skin tones and eye colors.

“We quickly realized our New Nude palette was beautiful and stunning and contained revolutionary formulas, but we needed to create something a bit easier to travel with,” said CEO and founder Huda Kattan in a statement. “And although it was beautiful on so many skin tones, we wanted to be more specific on what range of nude shadows we could offer as we had never really seen anyone diversify nude shadows taking skin tones into account. We knew it would be impossible to offer a bespoke nude palette to every single skin tone, but we wanted to take a step in that direction as a way to offer people variety and to let people define their own nude without us telling them that nude shadow was a one size fits all.”

What Huda Beauty came up with are three nine-shade palettes for light, medium and deep skin tones, or really just to mix and match as you please. Makeup is all about personal preference, after all.

Nude Light has praline, peach, champagne and brown hues with pops of lavender and mauve.

Nude Medium features chestnut and deep brown shades with warm mauve and rose-gold tones.

And Nude Rich includes milky and dark chocolate browns, red hues and metallic bronze.

Kattan’s personal favorite is Nude Medium, but I don’t know how she chooses from all her babies because these are really beautiful on all her models.

As a nude shadow skeptic, I wasn’t expecting to be as into these as I am. All of them. I think it’s because they don’t just have various shades of brown but complementary colors that allow you to create a whole look. And the size makes them travel-friendly and even more affordable. I played around with them in my bathroom, keeping my face and lashes totally bare to see the colors in all their glory.

First up is Nude Light. I applied a tan base and a pop of lavender. This is the kind of pretty eye look I would wear every day.

For Nude Medium, I focused on the chestnut, gold and copper hues. I can see why Kattan likes this one so much. It makes the brown tones in my eyes look more vibrant.

Finally, Nude Rich is where I created a quick terracotta-colored eye with dark brown lined on the bottom. I loved these shades so much that I popped on some mascara and decided to keep it on all day. I decided to skip foundation and concealer completely to let the eyes take center stage.

You won’t have to wait long to grab one (or three) Mini Nude Obsession Palettes. They just launched on the Huda Beauty website for $29 and they’ll be available in stores October 15.

