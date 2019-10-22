Huda Beauty’s Mercury Retrograde Eyeshadow Palette Is the Brand’s Most Unique Yet

Another day, another Huda Beauty eyeshadow palette but listen up—this one is a bit different than the others. The Mercury Retrograde Palette is cool-toned with 18 shades inspired by Crystal Aurora Borealis, a clear crystal with an iridescent coating that reflects pink, purple and blue colors when in the light. “Mercury Retrograde has a challenging reputation but it can also be a time of true transformation, encouraging self-expression and empowering our inner diva,” CEO Huda Kattan said in a statement. “That’s why we created an ultra-cool palette to help you express your creativity and slay during retrograde. The palette shades and textures were developed after I expressed to my team how obsessed I am with Crystal AB.”

The finished product includes gorgeous pinks, purples, golds and natural hues, as well as pops of green and orange. It’s a unique color story considering so many palettes are fully warm-toned with shades of red and burnt orange or cool-toned with all blue shades. I tend to gravitate towards rosy palettes, such as Huda Beauty Rose Gold Remastered ($65 at Sephora) but this one might just find its way into my routine.

There are nine matte shades, six creamy metallics, one glitter and three sheer reflective hues. With so many different textures, you can create hundreds of different eye looks. Fans are obviously excited about the unique palette. Vlogger Desi Perkins wrote on the Huda Beauty Instagram account that she’s “obsessed” and beauty pro Ashley Rosales wrote, “holy wow” with all the heart eye emojis.

To coincide with the launch, the brand is also releasing the Limited-Edition Mercury Retrograde Brush Set, which includes: a Pack & Blend Brush; Fender Blender Brush for shimmer, metallics and cream shadows; and a Contour & Blend Brush.

The Mercury Retrograde Palette retails $67 and the Mercury Retrograde Brush Set costs $44. Shop both on Oct 24 on the Huda Beauty website and October 31 in stores.

