Huda Beauty’s New Dual-Ended Eyeliner Is Pretty Genius

Beauty entrepreneur Huda Kattan is never without her black eyeliner. She loves it so much, she didn’t want to create one for her makeup brand before she knew it would be perfect. Well, say hello to Huda Beauty Life Liner—a longlasting matte black liner that Kattan promises will be your new favorite. She says it took three years to find the best fade-proof formula. And that’s not it. It’s dual-ended. So genius, right?

One side of Life Liner is a liquid liner that promises to stay for up to 48 hours. It’s a unique water-free formula that has a matte black finish without the grey cast. It’s paired with a textured fiber brush applicator pointy enough to craft the perfect cat-eye. The other side is a black pencil liner with the power to last up to eight hours. It’s made of flexible wax and silicon resins so it glides on with a creamy—but not too creamy—consistency.

Because it lasts so long, it would make sense Huda would launch a makeup remover, too. It’s called Makeup Remover Balm and it’s limited-edition. But don’t stress about buying another product if you’d rather just grab the liner. The brand says you can remove Life Liner yourself with waterproof or a strong oil-based eye makeup remover.

Life Liner retails for $25 and Makeup Remover Balm is $12. Each is available on the Huda Beauty website September 12.

