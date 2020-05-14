I Tried Huda Beauty’s First-Ever Mascara and Here Are My Honest Thoughts

It’s hard to imagine the Queen of Lashes, Huda Kattan, has never launched a mascara in the U.S—until now. Her first-ever product under her makeup line was false lashes but, according to the brand, she worked for four years to create a mascara that she loved. That’s why I had to do a Huda Beauty Legit Lashes review. If it’s good enough for Kattan, who lives for full, curled, ultra-dark lashes, then it should be legit.

Legit Lashes’ unique dual-ended tube features a volumizing formula on one side and a lengthening and curling one on the other. I normally don’t like double-ended mascara because I want it all—curl, volume and length. But talking to friends, I realized it’s good to have options. Especially during safer-at-home orders, many are wanting darker, longer lashes that make them look sleek and put-together—but not too glam on the couch. Others have long lashes already and just want the jet-black fullness. This mascara does it all.

I decided to follow Kattan’s directions for bold lashes, which starts with curling your lashes. Sorry, Huda, but I’m skipping that step. I’m just not that into lash curlers and I’m a little lazy. Next comes choosing the formula you want (I picked length and curl first) and then you “zig-zag the mascara wand back and forth, building up the mascara at the base before you move toward the tip of the lashes.”

She then has you look down and coat your lashes again, which helps add more volume. Grab a makeup remover-soaked Q-tip to fix up any mess the first time you try this. Of course, you can use Legit Lashes anyway you’d like but this trick really does work.

Because I’m a little extra when it comes to mascara, I decided to add on the volumizing formula, which contains volumizing fibers that aren’t stiff and heavy. I applied it right on top and I found the two formulas together clumped up a little when combined. That’s my fault, though. Whenever you’re layering mascara, make sure to apply the second one while the first is still a little wet. It helps keep clumps from forming. I still really loved the finished look. This mascara works, everyone.

Whether you prefer long, separated lashes or full ones that resemble falsies, you’ll probably really like Legit Lashes. It doesn’t take a lot of effort to get your desired look and it can really be tailored to your preferences. Want to get your hands on it? Check back here May 20 and pick up Legit Lashes, below.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.