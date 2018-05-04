Huda Beauty Might Be Coming Out With a Body Highlighter

By now, we all know the power of a makeup highlight. That extra glow across cheekbones, bridge of nose, and cupid’s bow is enough to get people whooping and hollering. But for summer 2018, we’re surpassing face highlight and entering all-over glow territory.

The hype behind body bronzing reached new levels in April when Fenty’s Body Lava and MAC’s Strobe Body Lotion hit shelves, so it makes sense that other brands are getting in on the trend. Thanks to a keen eye over at Popsugar , we now know that Huda Kattan of Huda Beauty is possibly throwing her name into the mix.

Earlier this week, Kattan posted cryptic videos on her Instagram story with the captions “Are you guys ready?” and “Coming soon…” One video featured Kattan bathing in a sea of gold while the other had a pooling flow of gold liquid. Not only was the shade incredible, but the blinding glow made us want to sink our bodies into that gold bath, too.

As of now, Kattan hasn’t said anymore about her newest venture, but we can’t wait to see what she has up her sleeve.