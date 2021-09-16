Some of the Best Black- & Latinx-Owned Beauty Brands Are On Major Sale RN

When you want to support POC founders in the beauty world, it can be a little tough to figure out who actually owns a brand. HSN is making it easy with its Shades of Beautiful Event. From now until September 22, you can shop 30 percent off Black- and latinx-owned brands for 30 percent off. The sale also includes some bigger companies that might not have POC founders but hawk products with shade ranges great for all skin tones.

Some of our absolute favorites are included in the sale. Celebrity hairstylist Vernon François’ haircare line includes shampoo, conditioner and styling mists for curly, chemically treated and afro hair. His line rarely goes on sale. There’s also Mented makeup — blush, lipstick, highlighter and more! — that will take you right into fall and winter. Don’t miss out on Carol’s Daughter, Taya and Better Not Younger.

There’s so much to choose from but we got you started with some of our favorites, below.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. HSN is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Mented 2-piece Highlighter with Angled Brush Set – $21 Off

Those with darker skin tones know the struggle of finding a highlighter that gives your face the right amount of warmth without ashy undertones. This 4-shade highlighter palette looks good on everyone and comes with a perfect angled brush for ease of application.

Mented 3-piece Semi-Matte Lip Set – $23.50 Off

Lipstick is back! This 3-piece set is less than $8 per lipstick — a deal that can’t be beat. The long-wearing, lightweight formula is ultra-pigmented and so comfortable. You get Pretty in Pink, Peach Please and Nude Lala.

Vernon Francois ReVamp Shampoo and Conditioner Mist – $8.50 Off

Moisturizing plant oils help make this hair duo ultra-moisturizing and detangling. If you have dry, damaged or chemically treated hair, you’ll love the results.

Carol’s Daughter Monoi Ora Layering 2-piece Body Set – $50 Off

This body cream oil and eau de toilette both have the fresh scent of Monoi Oil. Notes of tropical florals, exotic vanilla, bergamot and orange flower make you feel like you’re on vacation even if you’re stuck in an office.

MasterPeace Body Butter 4-piece Discovery Set – $8.45 Off

A luxe blend of exotic oils and butters in this body lotion turns the dryest dermis into smooth, hydrated skin. This set gets you Energize Body Butter, Sweet Attraction Body Butter, Clearing and Releasing Body Butter and Peace and Calm Body Butter.

Taya Amazon White Clay Thickening 3-Piece Set – $11.60 Off

Turn your fine, thin, lifeless hair to one of fullness and body with this 3-piece set. Taya’s legendary Amazon white clay and cacay oil thicken hair while leaving it soft and touchable. Get Amazon White Clay Advanced Blend Thickening Shampoo, Amazon White Clay Advanced Blend Thickening Conditioner and Amazon White Clay Advanced Blend Thickening Booster.