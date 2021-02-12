Benefit’s Beloved Brow Pencil Is On Two-For-One Sale RN But Only For 72 Hours

Long holiday weekends are all about sleeping, cleaning and maybe even some shopping. Because you know the best deals happen around the holidays—especially President’s Day. And we’ve got an exclusive blowout just for you. HSN’s private beauty sale for Valentine’s Day 2021 is seriously epic, with up to half off cult-favorite products from M.A.C., Benefit Cosmetics and Beauty Blender.

There are skincare deals to be had too, from the ultra-hydrating Korres and Beekman 1802—perfect for winter dryness. You have to hop on these deals quickly because they’ll disappear at midnight on Sunday. So, now’s the time to stock up on products you already use all the time, like Benefit’s brow pencil, and even some new launches you’ve had your eye on. Looking for a gift? Juicy’s new fragrance smells like heaven and Skinn Cosmetics’ microdermabrasion treatment is great for anyone who wants smooth skin.

Shop all our favorites, below!

Viva la Juicy 2-piece Pure Parfum and Body Lotion Set

Wild berries, creamy vanilla and jasmine come together for this flirty scent.

Beekman 1802 Sweet Grass Goat Milk 4-piece Set

Skin feeling less than smooth during the winter? Us, too. This goat milk set smooths and hydrates—and it’s half off the retail price!

Benefit Cosmetics Precisely, My Brow Duo

The ultra-fine tip lets you draw on those hairlike strokes in four shades. Even Lizzo is a big fan. You get two for the retail price of one.

Korres Yoghurt Probiotic Serum

Hydrate, smooth skin’s texture and nourish the face with this gentle serum.

MAC Iconic Cream Lipstick Set

Grab the shades of the season: Lady Bug (a tomato red) and See Sheer (a grapefruit pink).

TanTowel Full-Body Plus 5-pack

These sunless tanning towelettes make it so easy to get an even faux tan without the mess.

Beauty Blender Love 2 Blend Set

Not only do you get two Beautyblender makeup sponges, but also the cleansers you need to keep them clean.