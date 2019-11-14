HSN’s Best in Beauty Week Is a Pre-Black Friday Event You Shouldn’t Skip

Thanksgiving is almost here, which means time with friends and family. But it also means, Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping. Brands and retailers are rolling out major discounts the entire week. It gets overwhelming. But HSN’s Best in Beauty Week is the pre-Black Friday event that’s worth taking a second look at. Don’t spend all your holiday money just yet but there’s nothing wrong with shopping a product or two (or five) to get a head start on holiday gifts. And if that gift is for yourself, that’s great too.

This HSN sale is a lot like Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty where there are two major beauty deals every day and once they sell out, they’re gone. Products are up to half off and include favorite brands such as Benefit Cosmetics, Too Faced, Dr. Brandt and more. It’s not just makeup. There are a handful of skincare goodies available, as well. Check out the full week and plan your shopping.

Thursday, November 14

Beautyblender 4PC Christmas Set: $30 (was $40)

Bare Minerals Deluxe Limited Edition Foundation + Brush: $50 (was $78)

Friday, November 15

Clinique Party Eyes Palette: $27 (was $34.45)

Lancôme Hypnose Drama Mascara and Cils Booster Set: $19.25 (was $27.50)

Saturday, November 16

CHI 3in1 with Iron Guard: $88.99 (was $106.99)

Dr. Brandt Pores No More Pore Refiner Primer: $22.50 (was $45)

Sunday, November 17

It Cosmetics Ombre Radiance Bronzer & Ombre Radiance Blush Set: $33.06 (was $40)

Lorac 6PC Alter Ego Lipstick Set: $29 (was $42)

Monday, November 18

Korres Olive Oil Set: $36.50 (was $56)

Tan Luxe The Body Duo: $49 (was $90)

Tuesday, November 19

Too Faced Gingerbread Palette + BTS + Gingerbread Lip: $60 (was $70)

Too Faced Hangover 3-in-1 Primer & Setting Spray: $19 (was $32)

Wednesday, November 20

Benefit Cosmetics Goof Proof Brow Duo: $32 (was $40)

Benefit Cosmetics Cheeky Camper + Hoola Brush: $30 (was $35)

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.