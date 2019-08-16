HSN’s Best in Beauty Sale Includes Half-Off Too Faced and Benefit Products

In case Sephora’s upcoming Summer VIB sale and Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty event wasn’t enough for you, HSN is here with another huge beauty blowout. The Best in Beauty sale includes best-selling products and fan-favorites from brands including GlamGlow, Too Faced, Benefit and DryBar. Don’t worry—you don’t have to watch cable TV to get the deals. (What even is that?!) Just like Ulta’s sale, there are two discounts every day on HSN’s website.

There are a ton of sets here to give you an even better bang for your buck. Stock up on lipstick in trend-focused shades, eyeshadow palettes, mascara sets, skincare and travel-size kits. There are even beauty tools, like hairdryers and makeup sponges. Below, every day of the sale so you can decide what’s worth grabbing. If there’s something you really have your eye on, mark your iCal because products will sell out. If there’s a lot you want and you need to make it a little easier on your wallet, HSN is offering 4Flex. This allows you to break the cost up into four easier payments. You’ll also nab free shipping.

Monday, August 19

Beekman Honeyed Grapefruit Goat Milk 4 PC Set: $40 (was $45)

Tan Luxe The Body Duo: $49 (was $90)

Tuesday, August 20

Too Faced 3PC Peaches and Dreams Set: $52 (was $58)

Too Faced Shadow Insurance: $14 was $22)

Wednesday, August 21

Benefit Cosmetics Mascara Set: $30 (was $38)

Benefit Cosmetics Minis Set: $25 (was $30)

Thursday, August 22

Dr. Brandt Vacuum Cleaner: $21 (was $42)

Glamglow Glow Essentials Mask and Moisturizer Set: $39 (was $44)

Friday, August 23

Beauty Blender It’s Electric 4PC Set: $35 (was $45)

Lorac Alter Ego 4PC Lip Gloss Set: $26 (was $37)

Saturday, August 24

Drybar Summer Travel Bundle: $135 (was $180)

Korres Deluxe Shower Gel 5PC: $19.95 (was $26)

Sunday, August 25

IT Cosmetics Superhero Liner 2PC: $27.24 (was $33)

Smashbox Full Exposure Mascara: $12 (was $24)

