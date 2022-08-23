Here’s How to Get 50% Off Clinique, Too Faced & Tan-Luxe Bestsellers

The change of season comes with both the good and the bad. Let’s get the bad out of the way first: the end of summer and lazy beach days. But the good is really good. There are major sales across all categories and it’s truly never been a better time to stock up on makeup, skincare and more. Luckily, HSN’s Beauty Hot List sale includes half-off products you’ll use all year round — not just during summer.

Stock up on natural eyeshadow palettes, face masks, trendy lip oils, lip tints, face primer, waterproof eyeliner and so much more, starting at just $12. Plus, the deals are even better when you pay off your purchases in installments. HSN lets you break up your purchase over up to five smaller payments. It’s time to splurge — at a discount. You only have until Friday so get to shopping.

MAC Shot of Color Lip Oil Trio – $33 Off

These moisturizing lip oils deliver a surprising amount of color and look great on everyone. And at this price? You can’t go wrong.

Clinique All About Clean 2-in-1 Charcoal Mask Scrub – $15 Off

Banish breakouts and rough texture with this dual-action face mask and scrub. It helps removes excess oil with bamboo charcoal and kaolin clay for an intense clean in five minutes.

Benefit Cosmetics Cheek and Lip Tint 3-Piece Set with Bag – $32 Off

Speaking of lip tint, Benefit’s iconic lip-and-cheek color is included in the sale, along with two other pretty shades. Get them all with a cute makeup bag for cheaper than ever.

Tan-Luxe Face & Body Illuminating Self-Tan Drops – $70.50 Off

Fans of self-tanner go crazy for these easy-to-use drops that deliver a natural-looking glow all year round. Choose from light/medium or medium/dark and get hydrated skin plus a tan in just 2-4 hours.

Too Faced Born This Way The Natural Nudes Eye Shadow Palette – $19.60 Off

TikTokers love this natural glam palette — for good reason. You can create an unlimited amount of eyeshadow looks with warm light and deep shades in both shimmer and matte finishes.

Too Faced Primer Set – $24 Off

Ensure your makeup — both face and eye — stay on all day long with this primer set. The Primed & Poreless Face Primer helps reduce the look of pores, while the Shadow Insurance 24-Hour Eye Shadow Primer makes sure your hard work doesn’t move all night.

Smashbox Always Sharp Waterproof Kohl Liner – $14 Off

Choose from six shades of this waterproof eyeliner or mix and match the colors for a trendy fall makeup look.