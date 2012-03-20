Have Allergies? How To Still Look Your Best When You’re Under The Weather

Spring has (finally) sprung and we couldn’t be happier about it. We love all the florals, neon prints and of course the warm weather that accompanies the Spring season. One thing we’re not so happy about? Allergies. A sniffle here, a cough there, and you are just a runny nose or itchy, red eye away from ruining your make up. Allergies are hard enough to deal with on their own, you don’t need to add saving face (literally) to your list of springtime worries. To keep yourself from looking like a hot, sniffly mess, take preemptive action to stop those allergies (or at least any signs of them on your face) in their tracks!
Do you suffer from allergies and if so, what do you do to keep them from ruining your day? Create a StyleCaster profile and tell us in the comment section below!
Click through to see the products that will help you avoid a make up meltdown from your allergies!
Use a green concealor to cancel out the red on your nose.
Conceal Rx Physicians Strength Concealer, $7.99, drugstore.com
Spritz these on your face when you're feeling a little overcome with your allergies to freshen up.
Mineral Water Duo Spray To Go, $14, sephora.com.
This eyeliner was created for allergy sufferers and stays put through lots of touching and watery eyes.
Blinc Eyeliner, $25, sephora.com
This primer will help keep your make up in place as well as brightening up your complexion.
Benefit "That Gal" Brightening Face Primer, $29, sephora.com.
Use a bronzer to brighten your look and help you look refreshed.
Bare Minerals Ready Bronzer, $24,
sephora.com.
Always takeoff your makeup after the day and cleanse to get the allergens off your face so as not to make your allergies worse while you sleep!
Simple Face Washes, $5.99,
drugstore.com