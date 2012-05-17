Love the look of a smokey eye, but bored with your options? COVERGIRL and makeup artist Sage Maitri show us how to get an updated look that will make your friends "green" with envy.
How-To: Find Out How To Add A New Twist To A Smokey Eye

Sexy, chic and oh-so-essential for an evening out, the traditional smokey eye has become a staple for date night and beyond. But what happens when you want to add a new spin to this must-have look? As COVERGIRL and makeup artist Sage Maitri demonstrate in this how-to video above, it’s a simple matter of changing it up and adding a new pop of color to the mix (and in this case, a vibrant green).

Follow along with the video tutorial above or just read the step-by-step instructions below for the full 411 on the modern smokey eye:

Step 1: Apply COVERGIRL Intense ShadowBlast eyeshadow in Extreme Green to your lash line.

Step 2: Trace over your shadow with COVERGIRL LineBlast 24 Hour Eyeliner.

Step 3: Smudge a dark liner pencil into your lash line.

Step 4: Finish off the look with a liberal application of mascara. (Sage used COVERGIRL’s LashBlast 24 Hour Mascara since it’s smudge-proof and adds volume to lashes).

Credits:
Makeup Artist: Sage Maitri, The Wall Group
Model: Amanda Santos, MUSE
Hairstylist: Nicole Bridgeford

