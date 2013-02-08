How You Can Get Involved With New York Fashion Week

Not being able to attend the shows during New York Fashion Week can be a bit of a bummer, that’s why we are here to help! Not only are we backstage, constantly updating you on the latest shows and trends, but we have some places where you can go as well! Be sure to follow us on our social media to be in the loop of trends to hit the runway, and check out the following events if you’re in the area:

1. Kick off New York Fashion Week with a visit to the Garnier Fructis Blow Out Bar & Style Station at the Time Warner Center. The pop-up salon will feature celebrity hairstylist Tommy Buckett and his A-team, there to give New Yorkers hair that’s front row-worthy. Book FREE appointments on location and choose from a menu of the latest looks – twisty braids, bouncy curls, straight up sleek or a style all your own with new products from Garnier Fructis. This is located at the Time Warner Center, 10 Columbus Circle, 2nd floor, and open on: Friday, February 8th from 12-7 pm, Saturday and February 9th from 12-7 pm. There will be free samples, prizes, and giveaways. Who doesn’t love free stuff?

2) Vidal Sassoon Pro Series – Model Citizens has created a booth that will be open for the public to come and show off their street style with friends. Stop by Milk Studios on Saturday, February 9, 2013 from 12:00-4:00 pm to be able to attend the booth and be able to say you took part in NYFW. Located on West 14th street & 9th Avenue, Meatpacking District NYC, What’s a better way to spend an afternoon in the city? Not only will you go home with a professional photo of you and your friends, but also a bag of treats and some hair touch-ups.

3) Antonio Prieto Salon is hosting an event at the Gansevoort Hotel in the Meatpacking District. They will be open February 7th-9th from 4-8 pm. Stop by to get glam with hair and makeup touch-ups using Kevin Aucoin and Shu Uemura in the lobby. All this while enjoying wine and appetizers from Toy restaurant. You also get to go home with some sample goodies to treat yourself at home.

4) Bauble Bar is hosting their second anniversary celebration with a pop up shop just in time for NYFW. “Bauble Bar Unwrapped” started on February 1st with a special NYC spot (344 West 14th Street at 9th Avenue) and is lasting for two whole weeks. It will be packed with more than just sparkle – expect an array of surprises and plenty of fun events. They open up shop on Monday – Friday: 11am-8pm, Saturday’s: 11am-7pm, and Sunday’s: 12-6pm. Make sure you stop by to pick up your latest bauble and snag some goodies as well.

Images via Vidal Sassoon Pro Series, Garnier Fructis, Antonio Prieto Salon, Bauble Bar, and instagram