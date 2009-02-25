See yourself with a Red Carpet hairstyle

DailyMakeover.com Editorial Director and beauty blogger Rachel Hayes recently joined Juliet Huddy on Fox’s The Morning Show with Mike and Juliet to show off a few of Daily Makeover’s try-on Oscar hairstyles.

Three audience members got to try the virtual makeover tool with fantastic results! Marisa Tomei’s large waves, Jennifer Aniston’s stunning braid, and Taraji P Henson’s bangs all looked beautiful on the three women.

The 28 virtual hairstyles come direct from the red carpet of the 2009 Academy Awards. You too can try on these glamorous chignons, braids and bobs.

From Anne Hathaway’s elegant updo, to Kate Winslet’s gravity-defying hair, to the half-up hairstyle of Jessica Biel, you can try on and test out the latest looks.

Watch the clip here.

The transcript follows:

Announcer:

And, how would you look with Jennifer Aniston’s hair? Stay tuned for your virtual makeover. But first, your hosts…

Michael Jerrick, Co-Host:

Hey, coming up ladies, try on Jennifer Aniston’s hair.

Juliet Huddy, Co-Host:

Maybe try on Robert Wagner’s hair.

Michael Jerrick:

Yeah.

Juliet Huddy:

Galliant-do.

Michael Jerrick:

Jenna Lee’s hair, when we come back.

Announcer:

Still ahead, the kitchen diva’s recipe for a delicious Mardi Gras. But first, how would you look with the latest Hollywood hairstyle? Find out with our virtual makeover, next.

[Commercial break]

Juliet Huddy:

Welcome back to the Morning Show. If you watched the Oscars like everybody did, with all the celebrities and their perfect hair, you may have asked yourself, “I wonder how that style would look on my.” Hmm. Here with the answer, from DailyMakeover.com, Rachel Hays. I love this website.

[Applause]

Rachel Hayes, Beauty Editor, DailyMakeover.com:

Great.

Juliet Huddy:

Tell the audience what this website’s all about.

Rachel Hayes:

All right. So, DailyMakeover.com not only has the latest in celebrity trends, but we also have this cool try-on virtual makeover technology where you can try on looks on yourself.

Juliet Huddy:

So, I’m looking at Jessica Biel’s hair. She is stunningly beautiful, but you take her face out, okay, look at that hairstyle–gorgeous. It’s like a gorgeous Hollywood glam.

Rachel Hayes:

Yeah.

Juliet Huddy:

I mean, that’s not looking so good there.

Rachel Hayes:

Well, that’s, that’s the joy of virtual makeover.

Juliet Huddy:

Yikes.

Rachel Hayes:

You can see, do you think you look good as a brunette?

Juliet Huddy:

Hell no.

Rachel Hayes:

[Laughs]

Juliet Huddy:

No, I do not. Okay, but like, yeah, see, definitely–but, we tried Jennifer Aniston, also.

Rachel Hayes:

Yes.

Juliet Huddy:

Her hair, a little braided kinda deal. So, here, here’s Jennifer Aniston–awesome hair. Look at that.

Rachel Hayes:

She had that really cute braid.

Juliet Huddy:

Yeah, let’s–see that, that’s…

Rachel Hayes:

There you go.

[Applause]

Juliet Huddy:

That’s kinda more my style, I think.

Rachel Hayes:

Yeah.

Juliet Huddy:

So, I know that I am not a brunette.

Rachel Hayes:

Exactly.

Juliet Huddy:

I like the blonde. We have some audience members who wanted to try this, so can we try some ‘a this stuff out?

Rachel Hayes:

Yes.

Juliet Huddy:

Okay, first is Kathleen. Whose hair did you wanna try?

Kathleen, Member, Audience:

I wanted to try Marisa Tomei.

Juliet Huddy:

So, you’re a blonde.

Kathleen:

Yes.

Juliet Huddy:

You’re not a brunette, okay? So, that’s Marisa Tomei’s hair. So, let’s, now let’s look at–all right.

[Applause]

Rachel Hayes:

See? So…

Juliet Huddy:

So, I don’t know. What do you think about that?

Kathleen:

It looks great. You know, I’ve never, ever had dark hair before, but I might have to go darker.

Juliet Huddy:

Let’s see that again. Okay, yeah, I like that.

Rachel Hayes:

That’s right. It gives you a real good sense. And also, it’s a great, it’s a great look for, uh, any kind of evening that she’s going out, or you know, to learn how to do that kind of volumized up-do.

Juliet Huddy:

Do you do makeup on the site as well?

Rachel Hayes:

Yes, you can try on thousands of different makeup colors.

Juliet Huddy:

Isn’t that wild?

Rachel Hayes:

Yeah.

Juliet Huddy:

I love that. Okay, so we another audience member. This is Theresa–there she is. Who do you wanna do?

Theresa, Member, Audience:

Jennifer Aniston.

Juliet Huddy:

Jennifer Aniston’s hair. Okay. So here’s Jennifer again at the Oscars. Beautiful long blond–yeah, I mean.

Rachel Hayes:

So, you get…

Juliet Huddy:

Yeah, I like it.

[Applause]

Rachel Hayes:

…yeah, I mean, for her to go for Jennifer Aniston…

Juliet Huddy:

I think she does.

Rachel Hayes:

…she would have to go for extensions. That’s kind of pricey, and to be able to make that commitment, to give you a good idea of what you would look like.

Juliet Huddy:

Would you be, would you be willing to go for extensions and, and have the Jennifer Aniston do?

Theresa:

I like it. It’s great for Spring, it’s very carefree and fun, which is what I loved about it on the Oscars, is it wasn’t a tight, sprayed-down up-do. So, that was great.

Juliet Huddy:

Yeah. Okay, now, let’s go to our next audience member. Autumn?

Autumn, Member, Audience:

Yes.

Juliet Huddy:

Whose hair do you love?

Autumn:

Taraji P. Henson.

Juliet Huddy:

Taraji. Okay, let’s look at Taraji at the Oscars.

Rachel Hayes:

Yeah, Taraji had this…

Juliet Huddy:

That’s a cute, like, basically a blunt little bob.

Rachel Hayes:

A very sleek bob. Really shiny, really sophisticated.

Juliet Huddy:

All right, let’s see what you would look like–oh, very good.

[Applause]

Rachel Hayes:

Nice. You have the same kind of coloring, so…

Juliet Huddy:

Yeah, the hair color would look…

Rachel Hayes:

It’s very similar, and you know, um, Taraji’s bob isn’t that different from Autumn’s, uh, hairstyle, but going to get bangs is a big commitment. So, this is a great way for to see what she would look like before she spends the time and the money and the effort and everything to go get the look.

Juliet Huddy:

What do you think of that hairstyle?

Autumn:

I actually like it. I might try it.

Juliet Huddy:

Would you guys try this? This website?

[Applause]

Juliet Huddy:

This is a really good website. Exactly. You know, you talk about changing your hair color drastically, or cutting your bangs. I mean, these are things that, yeah, hair grows, but still…

Rachel Hayes:

Right.

Juliet Huddy:

…it’s an investment.

Rachel Hayes:

If you cut off more than a couple ‘a inches, that’s a big investment. And, it’s also a lot of money to go get your hair done. And, in this economy, women aren’t gonna wanna take any bets.

Juliet Huddy:

All right. That’s very cool. You can try these looks yourself–you can go to DailyMakeover.com, and kinda mix and match.

[Applause]

Juliet Huddy:

Do the makeup, too.

Rachel Hayes:

Yeah, do all the makeup looks.

Juliet Huddy:

Very, very cool. I like it. Thank you, honey.

Rachel Hayes:

Thanks.

