How To Wear White Eyeliner This Summer

As we all have busy lives and hectic schedules, figuring out new methods to look fresh-faced and awake each morning is no easy task. A great makeup artist trick that has circulated around the industry is adding a bit of white shadow or white eyeliner to your eyes to help them pop (and appear less red).
White liner was also spotted on the spring 2011 runways, so we asked makeup artist Christina Natale to show us exactly how to pull off the look. Read on for her tips in the slideshow above.
Photos Courtesy of Joey D’Arco for Beauty High. Model: Pernilla, New York Models
Step 1: Prime the eye and dust with a light powder for even color on the lid. Then, line the top lash line and lightly drag with an angled brush (Christina used MAC's 266) along your top lash line.
Step 2: Line the water line and drag the pencil into the corner of your eye and lightly do a "V" motion to make sure you get the inner corner of your eye.
Step 3: Take excess from your angled brush and line the center of your bottom lash line, right where your iris is.
Step 4: If you feel like there is too much white, remove with a Q-tip. And, if you've gotten any on your lashes, remove before you apply mascara.