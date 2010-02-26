How to Wear Purple Eyeshadow For Spring

With warm weather comes the desire to experiment with fun, bright makeup. We tend to stray from our go-to neutral browns and bronzes in favor of bolder options– in the way of purples and blues. However, these brighter, stronger colors are harder to apply correctly– so more often than not, we settle for a translucent shade.



NARS International Lead Stylist, James Boehmer, convinces us that we can get the bold look we really want. He illustrates how to wear purple shadow in just a few easy steps.



Step 1:

Get the shape of the eye with a pencil.

Step 2:

Using a thick brown eye pencil, line the lash line and the crease of the eye. Blend with your fingers or a brush.

Step 3:

Line the lower lash line and softly blend with a brush for a smoky effect.

Step 4:

Pat a purple shadow onto the lid from the lash line to the crease. James is using NARS’ new shade, Kuala Lumpur.

Step 5:

Apply the purple shadow along the lower lash line as well, and blend with a smaller, pointed brush.

Step 6:

Blend a lighter color over the eyelid, such as a rose hue.

Step 7:

Finish off your look with a bit of eyeliner on the inside of your eyes and a touch of lipgloss.

