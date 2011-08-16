How to Wear Fuchsia Lips For Fall

Matte fuchsia lips were one of our favorite trends from this past spring and summer. They’re flattering on all skin tones and can be worn for day or night, so can you blame us? In fact, we love them so much, we’re having a hard time thinking about giving them up for fall. So we’ve decided not to. While fluorescent, bubble gum pink lips might not work once the leaves start to change colors, slightly deeper magenta lips definitely do.

To transition this trend for fall, opt for lipsticks that are mostly matte (gloss is more summery) and are a shade or two darker than the ones you’d choose for summer. The key to achieving the perfect fuchsia lip is the application: carefully apply one layer of lip color, then blot with a tissue or oil blotting sheet (if that seems weird to you, see this post) to create a stain. Apply another coat of lipstick for super saturated color. Finish with a scarf and your cutest fall boots, and start off the season stylishly.

Here are some of our favorite fall fuchsias:

1. Clinique Long Last Soft Shine Lipstick in Watermelon, $14.50, sephora.com 2. Illamasqua Lipstick in Atomic, $22, sephora.com 3. Bite Luminous Crme Lipstick in Vigne, $24, sephora.com 4. NARS Semi Matte Lipstick in Funny Face, $24, narscosmetics.com 5. Hourglass Femme Rouge Velvet Crme Lipstick in Fever, $30, sephora.com 6. Bare Escentuals Pretty Amazing Lip Color in Ambition, $16, sephora.com 7. Sephora Collection Rouge Cream Lipstick in Mr. Lover 10, $12, sephora.com