As holiday party season goes into full swing, we find our schedules become a bit crazier and our nighttime makeup touch ups happen in the corners of bathrooms, in the back of taxi cabs and at our desks. Instead of just applying a thick eyeliner and calling it a day (er, night), we asked makeup artist Daniel Martin to give us some tips on how to easily amp up our makeup to take us into our night out.

Follow his tips in the video above to get you through your holiday season!