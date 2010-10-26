StyleCaster
Winter Beauty Palette: Nude Skin, Coral Lips

Rachel Adler
by

Bright colors are popping up everywhere, from the clothing on the runways at Jil Sander and Nina Ricci to our lips. Since we do realize that mixing brights on our lips and eyes can be a bit too much for an everyday kind of look, learning to balance out the two is key. Makeup artist Tina Georgy came to the rescue to show us how to get the look in the steps below without going overboard.

Step 1:
104975 1289343195 Winter Beauty Palette: Nude Skin, Coral Lips
Begin by prepping the skin with a moisturizer and remember to add a bit to the lips, as they’ll need to be moisturized for the bright lip color.

Step 2:
104976 1289343196 Winter Beauty Palette: Nude Skin, Coral Lips
Conceal any blemishes around the nose, under the eyes, and where you see any discolorations.

Step 3:
104977 1289343198 486x Winter Beauty Palette: Nude Skin, Coral Lips
Apply a light coat of foundation all over the skin. Tina used Make Up For Ever HD foundation.

Step 4:
104982 1289343205 486x Winter Beauty Palette: Nude Skin, Coral Lips
Take a nude flesh tone lip pencil and rim your lips. You want to make an upward motion on each side in order to build up and arch the lips as opposed to doing it in one motion.

Step 5:
104981 1289343203 Winter Beauty Palette: Nude Skin, Coral Lips
Add a light highlight on the cheekbone. Tina used Kevyn Aucoin The Celestial Powder in Candlelight.

Step 6:
104979 1289343201 Winter Beauty Palette: Nude Skin, Coral Lips
Use a coral pink lipstick that flatters your skin tone, such as #39 Make Up For Ever lipstick, and blot it on the lips to get control of the lip color. Finish with a gloss for more intensity or leave them matte if you desire.

Note: Make sure that the brows are groomed to ensure that your face looks clean.

Photos by Janice Chou for StyleCaster

