Winter Beauty Palette: Nude Skin, Coral Lips

Bright colors are popping up everywhere, from the clothing on the runways at Jil Sander and Nina Ricci to our lips. Since we do realize that mixing brights on our lips and eyes can be a bit too much for an everyday kind of look, learning to balance out the two is key. Makeup artist Tina Georgy came to the rescue to show us how to get the look in the steps below without going overboard.

Step 1:



Begin by prepping the skin with a moisturizer and remember to add a bit to the lips, as they’ll need to be moisturized for the bright lip color.

Step 2:



Conceal any blemishes around the nose, under the eyes, and where you see any discolorations.



Step 3:



Apply a light coat of foundation all over the skin. Tina used Make Up For Ever HD foundation.

Step 4:



Take a nude flesh tone lip pencil and rim your lips. You want to make an upward motion on each side in order to build up and arch the lips as opposed to doing it in one motion.

Step 5:



Add a light highlight on the cheekbone. Tina used Kevyn Aucoin The Celestial Powder in Candlelight.



Step 6:



Use a coral pink lipstick that flatters your skin tone, such as #39 Make Up For Ever lipstick, and blot it on the lips to get control of the lip color. Finish with a gloss for more intensity or leave them matte if you desire.

Note: Make sure that the brows are groomed to ensure that your face looks clean.

Photos by Janice Chou for StyleCaster