Vena Cava: Spring 2011 Backstage Beauty

As my fashion week opener this season, I headed to Vena Cava for their Spring 2011 show. Ted Gibson was doing the hair, butter London’s crew led by Nonie Creme were on nails, and the great M.A.C team led by Christian McCulloch was on makeup. The instant I walked into the room I was spotting looks that I loved from greige nail colors to head scarves.
Ted Gibson’s inspiration for his look was a “70s Halston chic look” inspired by a group of gorgeous models from an old Vogue. Nonie Creme mixed beige and black to create a half moon manicure (something I’m obsessing over!) and Christian McCulloch went bold and bright on eyes and lips. Flip through the slideshow above for all of their behind the scenes tips for duplicating the looks for spring!
All photos by Joey D’Arco for StyleCaster
A model's job is never easy during Fashion Week...the pulling and prodding doesn't end!
Ted Gibson teases the ponytail to prep for the chignon.
Gibson places two small ponytail holders evenly spaced in the hair, and continues to tease to achieve the look.
He then wrapped the chignon and pinned it in place.
Christian McCulloch of M.A.C adds navy shadow to the eyes.
McCulloch adds a contrasting coral lip to complete the look with contoured cheeks and navy shimmering eyes.
"Even though she's covered in makeup the look is still young and refreshing," says McCulloch.
butter London's Nonie Creme gave the models a beige and black half moon manicure for the runway.
A model checks out her gorge half-moon nails if you want to try this on your own fakes, Nonie says to stick them to duct tape and paint your heart out the tape will hold the nail and you'll have a steadier hand for the shape you want!
Nonie of butter London shows us her favorite shade from her spring collection, a shimmery earth tone green (along with a bubblegum pink and blue-grey).
We can't wait for the show!