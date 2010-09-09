Vena Cava: Spring 2011 Backstage Beauty

As my fashion week opener this season, I headed to Vena Cava for their Spring 2011 show. Ted Gibson was doing the hair, butter London’s crew led by Nonie Creme were on nails, and the great M.A.C team led by Christian McCulloch was on makeup. The instant I walked into the room I was spotting looks that I loved from greige nail colors to head scarves.

Ted Gibson’s inspiration for his look was a “70s Halston chic look” inspired by a group of gorgeous models from an old Vogue. Nonie Creme mixed beige and black to create a half moon manicure (something I’m obsessing over!) and Christian McCulloch went bold and bright on eyes and lips. Flip through the slideshow above for all of their behind the scenes tips for duplicating the looks for spring!

All photos by Joey D’Arco for StyleCaster