Teeth Whitening At Home: Get A Megawatt Celeb Smile

A bright, whitesmile is one of the easiest ways to look stunning. The problem is, getting your teeth in tip-top shape likeLea Michele‘s here can require lots of pricey visits to your dentist.

We wanted to take the hassle out of teeth whitening, so we brought the dentist to you. Read on for some great DIY tips from top NYCcosmeticdentist Dr. Timothy Chase and you’ll have your smile back to pearly white condition in no time (and no money!)

Floss at least once a day; it cleans out food particles and bacteria and it brings oxygen under the gums to help reduce mouth odor.

For a quick, at home, “Power Bleach” use traditional at home whitening gel, but change the solution every 10 minutes instead of leaving it in for the full half hour. This is because the gel gets weaker over time. Switching solutions ensures the gel is stronger the entire time, leading to better, quicker results.

Instead of using toothpaste with a whitening product in it, opt for regular toothpaste instead. Whitening toothpaste only removes surface stains by using more abrasive particles that may harm your teeth and gums. It does not actually bleach teeth.

Drink less soda and coffee, but if you find yourself reaching for those sugary, staining drinks, make sure you brush or at least rinse out your mouth with water after.

Bring a toothbrush to work. Brushing after lunch helps keep your breath fresh and your gums healthy. Colgate recently launched a new rotating brush, Colgate Motion Whitening, which conquers both whitening and brushing at once. Make sure you remember to brush your tongue; reducing the bacteria on it helps to keep your breath fresh.

In a pinch, you can chew sugar-free gum; those containing xylitol have been shown in studies to reduce the bacteria that cause tooth decay.

