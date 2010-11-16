StyleCaster
Take Your Beauty Look From Desk To Dance Floor

Holidays are filled with cheer exchanging gifts, the eggnog, decorations and celebrating with coworkers. Office parties give you a chance to take your mind off the daily grind and let loose (not too loose please). But for fashionistas and makeup mavens alike, holiday parties can be a bit stressful. How does your boss expect you to wear your makeup all day long and then look half way decent at the office party that night? Our thoughts exactly so we asked Katrina Barrion of Giella Custom Blend Cosmetics to show us how to get office party ready after you’ve spent the whole day at the office.

Step 1:
106578 1291240859 486x Take Your Beauty Look From Desk To Dance FloorGently wipe off whatever makeup you had on for the day with a damp tissue.

Step 2:
106579 1291240861 486x Take Your Beauty Look From Desk To Dance Floor
Use a lip primer (we used Lip Boostier by Giella) on and around the lips as a moisturizing base to make your lipstick last all night long.

Step 3:
106580 1291240865 486x Take Your Beauty Look From Desk To Dance Floor
Next, trace your lips with a liner in the same tone as the lipstick you want to use.

Step 4:
106581 1291240868 486x Take Your Beauty Look From Desk To Dance Floor
With a lip brush, fill the lip in with the lipstick. Using the lip brush allows you to blend the lip liner with the lipstick so you dont see that line. Katrina blended a plum with a bit of a berry-brown to create the color shown here.

Step 5:
106582 1291240872 486x Take Your Beauty Look From Desk To Dance Floor
Blot your lips and add a little bit of translucent powder for a matte finish.

Step 6:
106583 1291240875 486x Take Your Beauty Look From Desk To Dance Floor
Add another coat of the lipstick with the lip brush.

Step 7:
106584 1291240878 Take Your Beauty Look From Desk To Dance Floor
For the eyes, add a dark shadow to the outer corners to add some depth. We used Truffle by Giella, which is a deep brown shade with no shimmer. Line the lower, outer lash line with a black, long lasting pencil. Then take the Truffle shadow over the black pencil to smudge the color.

Step 8:
106585 1291240882 Take Your Beauty Look From Desk To Dance Floor
Finish the look by adding some blush to the apples of your cheeks. Then highlight the cheek bones with a creamy champagne colored highlighter we used Beaming by Giella.

Photos courtesy of Joey D’Arco for StyleCaster

