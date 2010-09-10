Spring 2011 Fashion Week: Gucci Westman Chats Beauty Backstage At Rag & Bone

I headed over to Meatpacking Friday morning for backstage at Rag & Bone (sans Joey, I missed having my photographer sidekick to impress all of the PR gals) and chatted with Gucci Westman, Revlon’s Global Artistic Director and wife of Rag & Bone’s co-designer David Neville. She filled me in on her inspiration for the look: a girl who she imagines is “on a journey who just met Peter Lindbergh somewhere in the ’80s with Linda Evangelista.” Um, who wouldn’t want to be that girl? The eyes had deep dusty shadows swept over the lids (both cream and powder) and the brows had a “wet effect.” Westman finished off the look with her latest lipstick, Fashion’s Night Pout a pale pink shade created for Fashion’s Night Out.

After taking in the makeup, I also chatted with Guido Palau, Redken’s lead stylist, who used Redken’s Extreme Anti Snap and Glass 01 mixed into damp hair to keep the wet look and texture, and placed an American Apparel black band to hold each girl’s hair back. He than haphazardly pinned the hair up into a bit of a “sweaty mush” as Guido aptly named the ‘do, pinning it into place until it stayed put, pulling out baby hairs for a sexy look.

Jin Soon Choi, who was doing nails with Sally Hansen’s Peachy Keen painted both fingers and toes a pale pink shade. The look was sexy and effortless, exactly what we’ve come to expect from Rag & Bone love!

All photos courtesy of Imaxtree.com