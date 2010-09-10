Spring 2011 Fashion Week: BCBGMAXAZRIA Ditches Beach Waves And Goes Au Natural

The look from BCBGMAXAZRIA’s spring 2011 collection has us ready to ditch our hair products next summer and go with a more simplistic, pure style. As Bumble & Bumble’s Neil Moodie, who was in charge of styling the models’ hair for the show, told us, “I feel like hair’s going to have that slick feeling for spring/summer less beachy.”

To get that slicked back look, Moodie first sprayed the hair with Bumble & Bumble tonic spray which includes tea tree oil and detangling ingredients and gives the hair a slight glow. Moodie then blow dried the hair away from the face using a flat Mason Pearson brush which helps to smooth the hair without amplifying the volume. To finish off the look, he pulled the models’ hair back into a lower pony at the nape of the neck and secured with a clear elastic band. For extra straightening, Moodie ran the ponytail through a straightening iron for a slick look sans hairspray.



Keeping in tune with the “virginal and untouched” look that Moodie described to us, Maybelline’s Gigi Gommers kept the makeup au natural as well. As a primer, Maybelline’s Age Rewind was applied all over the face followed by a finishing mineral powder in a light pink shade, which was applied lightly over the cheeks.

For the eyes, Gommers went with an all-over gold shadow from Maybelline’s Green With Envy quad and added a touch of silver shadow just in the middle of the under-eye for some added shine. Gommers chose to leave the eyelashes completely bare for the runway, but she did finalize the look with a little touch of pale pink on the lips via Maybelline’s color sensational lipstick in No. 5 In The Buff. A touch of Vaseline was smoothed on over the pink lip color “not for shine, but to moisturize,” Gommers told us. “It’s a very simple look but very natural,” she said.

All photos courtesy of Imaxtree.com