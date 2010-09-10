Spring 2011 Fashion Week: Backstage Beauty At Doo.Ri

As I headed over to my last show of the day yesterday, I was pleased to see a lot of spring hues in both the makeup and the clothing. Tom Pecheux, lead artist for M.A.C cosmetics used a mixture of beige, lavender, pastel yellow and baby blue for the eyes and dabbed a bit of yellow on the lips and left the brows and lashes alone. For the skin, the girls had a very finished look but “in a bit of a washed out way.”

Jin Soon Choi, painting nails for Zoya, used their nude pale pink hue named Sally on both toes and fingers, aiming for more of a skintone color for the models. “We decided to use only one product because we don’t want to clash,” said Soon.



Recognize that face? Kristy was in our American Standard editorial gorgeous!

For hair, lead stylist Orlando Pita had his team style an effortless ponytail tied at the nape of the neck, with loose strands draped at the face.

