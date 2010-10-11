Snooki Poof: Make It Yours For Halloween

This Halloween, we’re pretty certain that a lot of you may dress up like a few of our favorite Shore folks. If you’ve been searching for lingerie that you can wear as clothing, extra hair gel, T-shirts worthy of “T-Shirt Time,” and the perfect shade of fake tanner, well we’ve got the hair style how-to for you. To complete your Snooki look (because of all of the Jersey Shore cast members, Snooki would clearly be by far the most fun to impersonate for a night) follow June Senkiew of Cutler Salon’s steps to the perfect poof.



Step 1:



Start out with clean hair. If your hair is naturally curly or wavy, blow dry it straight and spritz a heat active texturizer such as Cutlers Volumizing spray. For this look, youll need a little bit of product in it, be it a texturizer or volumizer to give the look a little hold.

Step 2:



Starting at the top of the forehead, take your bang section of hair and separate it into horizontal segments running parallel to the hairline. Backcomb these sections individually to give your poof more volume. Start at the root and backcomb your way up the segment of hair, lightly misting with hairspray as you go.

Step 3:



Gauge how dramatic you want the poof to be, and if you need more volume, go back over the backcombed areas again. Then, lightly brush your backcombed section off the face and work on gently smoothing together and molding the poof.

Step 4:



Secure the poof to the back of the head with bobby pins and finish your look with hairspray for a firm hold!

All photos courtesy of Joey D’Arco for StyleCaster