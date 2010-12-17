StyleCaster
Smoky Eye: Get The Sultry Look In Green

There is nothing more eye-catching than a splash of bold shimmer on your lids. Mix up your smoky eye look with a deep color this winter, by blending a shimmery green with your everyday neutrals. Urban Decay makeup artist Arwen Hoots shows us how to play with a dark eye color, still keeping it appropriate for day.

Follow her tips below for an easy way to shake up your beauty routine.

Step 1:

107781 1292872287 Smoky Eye: Get The Sultry Look In Green

Prime the eyelid with a shadow primer and cover the lid with a neutral shadow.

Step 2:

107782 1292872288 Smoky Eye: Get The Sultry Look In Green

Line the upper and lower lashes with a green pencil.

Step 3:

107783 1292872289 486x Smoky Eye: Get The Sultry Look In Green

Smudge a dark green shadow, Loaded by Urban Decay, into the lash line and blend upward.

Step 4:

107784 1292872290 486x Smoky Eye: Get The Sultry Look In Green

Blend a darker neutral shadow (Suspect by Urban Decay) into the crease and outward.

Step 5:

107785 1292872291 486x Smoky Eye: Get The Sultry Look In Green

Smudge the same dark neutral shadow underneath the lower lash line.

Step 6:

107786 1292872291 486x Smoky Eye: Get The Sultry Look In Green

Finish with black mascara.

Photos courtesy of Joey D’Arco for StyleCaster

