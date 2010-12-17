Smoky Eye: Get The Sultry Look In Green

There is nothing more eye-catching than a splash of bold shimmer on your lids. Mix up your smoky eye look with a deep color this winter, by blending a shimmery green with your everyday neutrals. Urban Decay makeup artist Arwen Hoots shows us how to play with a dark eye color, still keeping it appropriate for day.
Follow her tips below for an easy way to shake up your beauty routine.
Step 1:
Prime the eyelid with a shadow primer and cover the lid with a neutral shadow.
Step 2:
Line the upper and lower lashes with a green pencil.
Step 3:
Smudge a dark green shadow, Loaded by Urban Decay, into the lash line and blend upward.
Step 4:
Blend a darker neutral shadow (Suspect by Urban Decay) into the crease and outward.
Step 5:
Smudge the same dark neutral shadow underneath the lower lash line.
Step 6:
Finish with black mascara.
Photos courtesy of Joey D’Arco for StyleCaster