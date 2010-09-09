Ruffian Spring 2011 Runway – Backstage Beauty

As I journeyed to my second show of the day, Ruffian, (first show at Lincoln Center!) I went in to explore The Studio’s backstage area. And, well, since backstage is the same everywhere, in about five minutes I forgot I wasn’t at Bryant Park. The scene was buzzing (and crowded) and Joey D’Arco – StyleCaster’s finest photographer, ladies – and I joined the crowd.

As Joey snapped away, I spoke with M.A.C’s James Kaliardos, lead artist for Ruffian’s Spring 2011 show, Jan Arnold of CND and Neal Moodie of Bumble & Bumble who each filled me in on the inspiration and the look of the show. I must say, it was the second show of the day and half moon nails and low chignons are definitely trending already…

All photos by Joey D’Arco of StyleCaster