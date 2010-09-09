Ruffian Spring 2011 Runway – Backstage Beauty

As I journeyed to my second show of the day, Ruffian, (first show at Lincoln Center!) I went in to explore The Studio’s backstage area. And, well, since backstage is the same everywhere, in about five minutes I forgot I wasn’t at Bryant Park. The scene was buzzing (and crowded) and Joey D’Arco – StyleCaster’s finest photographer, ladies – and I joined the crowd.
As Joey snapped away, I spoke with M.A.C’s James Kaliardos, lead artist for Ruffian’s Spring 2011 show, Jan Arnold of CND and Neal Moodie of Bumble & Bumble who each filled me in on the inspiration and the look of the show. I must say, it was the second show of the day and half moon nails and low chignons are definitely trending already…
Taking inspiration from Lauren Hutton and glamorous journeys, James Kaliardos of M.A.C gave the models contoured cheeks and a two tone highlight on the eye.
Neil Moodie of Bumble & Bumble slicked back the hair with Bumble & Bumble Straight for a moist look.
CND's Jan Arnold created a '40s vintage-inspired nail for Ruffian, with custom pale blend and Blackjack and a take on Ruffian's half moon trend.
Moodie wanted the girls' hair to have texture too, so he didn't use a single tool - only fingers to brush it into a low, flat chignon.
James contoured the cheeks and angled out the gold highlight to extend the look.
To get this look, Jan Arnold suggests using minimal polish (easier to work with) and painting one angled stripe on each side and a dot to fill in the middle easy!
Focusing on contouring for the eyes, James highlighted the lids with both gold and purple shimmer powders.
All of the girls' matching chignons had deep side parts as well, inspired by Susan Trevors of the foriegn legion.