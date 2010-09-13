Red Shadow and Hairy Barrettes at Carolina Herrera Spring 2011

Carolina Herrera‘s Spring 2011 show was inspired by old photographs and traditional Korean clothing so much so that the Korean prints were transferred onto some of the dresses, in a sleek and sophisticated, yet understated and so Herrera sort of way. Both the hairstyles and makeup reflected the inspiration, with Orlando Pita as lead hairstylist for Moroccan Oil and Diane Kendal as lead makeup for NARS. Check out the photos for a little bit of the Far East in NYC.
Photos by Janice Chou for StyleCaster
Diane Kendal used the Korean floral inspiration and chose to do a red eye for the makeup look.
Using Brick lip liner for the eye (lip products for eyes are becoming a trend remember Derek Lam?) she contoured the eye with liner from the lash line to the crease and blended with a metallic red shadow.
Using no liner and a sheer shimmer gloss to complete the look, Kendal said the sercret to being able to wear a red shadow is "to only put it on the lid, it makes it more wearable."
Pita slicked back the girls hair with Moroccan Oil Light, and styled it with barrettes covered in blunt pieces of hair.
The longer style, which was slicked back and clipped haphazardly, was held together with more hairspray and was a bit more fragile than the updo.
The second style, the updo, had hair looped through the barrette clips (which took over 8 hours to glue strands of hair to). That's dedication people.