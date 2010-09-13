Red Shadow and Hairy Barrettes at Carolina Herrera Spring 2011

Carolina Herrera‘s Spring 2011 show was inspired by old photographs and traditional Korean clothing so much so that the Korean prints were transferred onto some of the dresses, in a sleek and sophisticated, yet understated and so Herrera sort of way. Both the hairstyles and makeup reflected the inspiration, with Orlando Pita as lead hairstylist for Moroccan Oil and Diane Kendal as lead makeup for NARS. Check out the photos for a little bit of the Far East in NYC.

Photos by Janice Chou for StyleCaster