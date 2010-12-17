StyleCaster
Share

Perfectly Undone: How To Get A Laid Back Updo

What's hot
StyleCaster

Perfectly Undone: How To Get A Laid Back Updo

Rachel Adler
by

Since no one wants to look like they tried too hard (the days of men liking that you spend hours grooming yourself seem to be over) we instead take time in the morning to perfect our effortless look. Whether that be tousled waves, a natural face, or slightly mussed up yet sleek locks, we all want to look finished yet not too finished.

Dominick Pucciarello of Mizu Salon shows us how to take this casual look to another level with our updos keeping them a bit messy and relaxed. Follow his tips below!

Step 1:

107797 1292873929 Perfectly Undone: How To Get A Laid Back Updo

Work mousse into clean, dry hair and brush through.

Step 2:

107798 1292873929 Perfectly Undone: How To Get A Laid Back Updo

Using Oribe Royal Blowout Heat Styling Spray, blow dry hair upside down for a full, undone texture, drying at the root and lifting at the crown for volume.

Step 3:

107799 1292873930 Perfectly Undone: How To Get A Laid Back Updo

Curl the hair, wrapping big chunks around the iron. Change the direction of the curl with every section to give the hair more body and keep it from looking too perfect. Always curl the two front sections away from the face.

Step 4:

107800 1292873931 Perfectly Undone: How To Get A Laid Back Updo

Use Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray to dirty the hair a little bit and tease at the nape of the neck and crown.

Step 5:

107801 1292873932 Perfectly Undone: How To Get A Laid Back Updo

Leaving the top loose, pull hair back from the sides and twist under. Pin wherever your fingers are.

Step 6:

107802 1292873933 Perfectly Undone: How To Get A Laid Back Updo

Take everything that isn’t pinned, layer it on top of the twist, and pin.

Step 7:

107803 1292873934 Perfectly Undone: How To Get A Laid Back Updo

Pull out some pieces at the front to keep it loose and piece-y.

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share