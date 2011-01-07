Penny Pinchers: Salvaging The Last Of Your Beauty Products

You may be wondering why you always have extra cream or perfume in the bottom of your product bottles or tubes in the first place why the excess?

Well, many types of beauty delivery systems, aka bottles and tubes, need to have some space at the bottom in order to draw the product into it. As a result, some product is often left behind. In the case of lipstick, a certain amount of the lipstick needs to be overfilled at the bottom of the tube, to ensure the lipstick does not wiggle or fall off the base.

But, the question arises, what can you do to get your complete money’s worth?

Lipstick/Lip Balm

For products like lipstick, which dont often use the air pumping mechanism, its very easy. Simply use a tool to scoop out the remaining lipstick after turning the base all the way up and then add to an empty makeup palette. The handy dandy SEPHORA COLLECTION Refillable Lipstick Palette comes to the rescue again! Use the spatula to scoop out the lip color, and the lip brushes to apply it from the palette.

You can also try refilling them in empty lip balm tubes like the ones found on Etsy.

Lip Gloss

If its in a soft tube, cut the bottom crimp off the end and press/pour the remaining into a clear plastic jar for use with a lip gloss brush. Try Rickys NYC 10ml Jars, and pick up a pack of Mattese Elite Lip Gloss Wand Brushes.

Solid Deodorant

Since a certain amount of product is necessary to hold the product in the tubes cup so that it doesnt fall off the base, if youre really interested in using all of it, simply use Mattese Elite Curve Spatulas or a butter knife to scoop out the remaining product.

Then, add it to a small plastic jar like Rickys NYC 25ml Jar, pressing the deodorant down inside (sort of like packing ice cream). This size should allow you to apply it upside-down to the underarm area, (while the jar is still filled to the top).