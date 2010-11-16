New Year’s Eve Makeup: Get Metallic Eyes And Big Lashes

New Year’s Eve is upon us, and what is a New Year’s party without a little sparkle? Well, I don’t know what it is exactly, but I do know it’s definitely NOT a party. Metallics are everywhere this season, and now you can even add them to your eyes. Metallics also come in other shades and colors, so step out of the ordinary silver and gold. Follow these tips from Melissa Silver, from Maybelline, as she shows us how to get a non-traditional, pink metallic eye and big lashes for a glamorous New Year’s look.

Step 1:



First, prime your eyelids with Maybelline Eyestudio Color Gleam Cream Eyeshadow. Priming before applying eyeshadow will ensure that your look stays put all night long.

Step 2:



Next, blend eyeshadow over the entire eyelid of each eye, using the Color Plush Silk Eyeshadows in Taupe Temptress. Use a wet brush to boost the metallic quality of the shadow.

Step 3:



To add definition to the eye, line it using the Eye Studio Lasting Drama Gel Eyeliner in eggplant.

Step 4:



To make the eyes pop, use Falsies mascara on the top lashes and Lash discovery, which has a smaller brush, on the bottom. To finish the look with a simple lip, use Colorsensational Pearls in Luminous Lilac. It will add shimmer without competing with the eyes.