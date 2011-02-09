Natural Waves: Get The Look from Heloise, Seaside

Keeping with the theme of the outdoors, makeup artist Angie Parker gave model Heloise a very natural and carefree makeup look. Filling in her brows a bit to give them a bolder look, she contoured the cheeks with M.A.C Sculpt and added a touch of pink for a natural flush. To make the eyes pop, Parker added a bit of black cream liner in between the lashes, noting that “by going in between each lash you create a line that you can’t really see, but it makes each lash stand out.”

Hairstylist Robert Lyon built on the “outdoorsy, fisherman” inspiration creating hair that was more about texture but with curl, a bit of a “dryland beach hair.” Lyon sprayed Heloise’s hair lightly with a restructuring styling spray and used a small barrel curling iron to give it more definition and make it more textured. Throughout the shoot day he added Redken hairspray to it for extra hold and to complete the dry texture.

Photos courtesy of Joey D’Arco for StyleCaster