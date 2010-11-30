Natural Beauty: Best Makeup For A Clean Look

Image: istock.com

Yes, its a bit ironic that sometimes you need make up to look like youre actually not wearing any. But with a few products and steps, you can look like a natural, yet more enhanced version of you and no one will be the wiser! *wink wink*

Start with the skin

Even out and brighten skin at the same time with a tinted moisturizer. Because its so sheer, you dont have to worry as much with matching the shade. Try Hourglass Illusion Tinted Moisturizer, Laura Mercier tinted moisturizer or Bobbi Brown tinted moisturizer.

Concealer is key for the natural look! Take your time and apply it to the inner and outer corners of your eyes in several light layers, hiding dark under eye circles and blemishes. Remember to always pat, not rub apply with fingers, a concealer or eye shadow brush. Try Cover Girl Queen Natural Hue Concealer for brown shades, Three Custom Color Concealer Trio or Laura Mercier Secret Camouflage.

Finish with a translucent, silky powder to give skin a nice soft, matte effect. Try Bare Escentuals SPF 25 Mineral Veil or Laura Mericer Transparent Pressed Powder.

Nude Makeup

Play up eyes with a little beige or brown eyeshadow. Try one with light shimmer for a more enhanced effect. Urban Decay Naked Palette and Bobbi Brown Day to Night Palette are great for their beautiful range of natural, skin-like shades. Then line the eyes with a brown or black/brown eye pencil. Finish with a clear or brown/black mascara. Try Tarte 4 Day Stay Lash Stain, Sephora collection professional clear natural mascara or Loreal Bare Naturale mascara.

Add a little color to cheeks with a lightweight cream, liquid or gel blush formula. Try Tarte Cheek Stain, Benefit Benetint or Cover Girl simply Ageless Sculpting Blush.

Finish the look with that your lips but better effect, using a pink or brown-based lip tint. Try Bobbi Brown Tinted Lip Balm or CoverGirl NatureLuxe Gloss Balm.