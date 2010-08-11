Model Makeup: Get The Modern Electric Look

Photo: Bon Duke

Taking inspiration from Guy Bourdins brightly juxtaposed images for our set, hairstylist Anthony Campbell added texture to model Mackenzie’s hair and gave her a classic side part for a touch of extra drama.

To steal Mackenzies look, curl your hair with a -inch curling iron. Anthony stressed to make sure you let the curls cool after you take off the iron. He also added that you should brush them out once your hair has cooled for about 20 minutes with a Mason Pearson brush and spray with a bit of Redken Workforce 09.

While teasing model Elles hair, Anthony let us in on the secret to keeping our hair full of volume all day: hairspray and a lot of backcombing!

Makeup artist Jordy Poon drew upon the classic colors of the shoot and highlighted those colors on the models’ faces. He gave each girl a sense of elegance with a variation of a red lip, inspired by Guy Bourdins fuchsia and gold color palette.

Using a taupe eye shadow to balance out Mackenzies face, he covered her lip in a NARS lip pencil for a glossed berry color. To get this look at home, take the NARS Velvet Matte Lip Pencil in Damned and color in the lip. Follow with a bright red lipstick and finish with a red gloss.

For Elles bold lip color, which Jordy declared perfect for days that you dont know which color you like better, he used a dark red with a blue tint and an orange-red color for a strong contrast. Choose which one you like best though before heading out onto the street!