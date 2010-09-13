Marc Jacobs Spring 2011 Backstage Beauty: Bleached Brows And Big Hair

For one of the most exciting shows of the season yet partly because of the hustle and bustle in the crammed backstage area filled with 60, yes 6o models Franois Nars himself led the makeup team with Guido Palau on hair for Redken and Elisa Ferri heading up the nails for CND. In an effort to combine the ’70s and ’30s themes seen throughout the collection, the beauty looks seamlessly intertwined the prim and proper lady of the ’30s and the effortless chic aesthetic of the ’70s.

Nars created a “70s kind of glam look inspired by top models like Anjelica Huston back when she modeled – strong and glamorous,” he told us. Since the clothing for the show was full of beautiful camel and terracotta hues, Nars wanted to complement it with a deep glossy forest green color on the eyes and a bold matte color on the lips. To add a twist to the look, the models all had their eyebrows bleached, so they appeared to be browless on the catwalk.

Guido Palau styled four different looks on the girls (talk about adding stress to chaos), aiming to capture the decadence that is Marc Jacobs. All of the looks had side parts and involved curls and frizz, the first of which was a ’30s-inspired finger curl. The second was a graduated bob, and the third was a thick wave. The fourth look was the most extravagant of all with brushed out frizz and a side part.

For the nails, Elisa Ferri of CND painted Bloodline on the toes for a true saturated berry look. Marc wanted the fingers to be natural, so Ferri used a combination of Perfectly Bare and Super Matte to create nails that “God intended nails to look like flawless.”

Photos by Joey D’Arco for StyleCaster