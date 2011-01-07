Make It Last: Beauty Trick For Extended Wear

If you love getting professional beauty treatments like manicures, facials, and hair color (and honestly, who doesnt?), and want to stretch your beauty dollars this year, here are some tips to help you extend the results between appointments!

Facials

After a good facial, you can maintain that glow for at least 4-6 weeks if you follow a more intensive at home skin-care routine. After cleansing, use a toner with exfoliating ingredients, like salicylic acid, to lift away dead skin. Apply a mask 1-2 times a week and then follow up with a gentle, at-home peel system 2 times a month. Try Boots Botanics Conditioning Clay Mask, Bliss Daily Detoxifying Facial Toner, Olay Regenerist Microdermabrasion & Peel System.

Hair Color

If you get your hair colored (particularly much lighter than your natural color, or darker to cover grays), regular professional visits are a must to avoid the dreaded root reveal. However, you can stretch the color, shine and brightening effects for about 4 weeks by using these tips.

Use shampoos and conditioners formulated specifically for colored hair. These products contain more gentle cleansing agents that dont remove color from the hair. Once a week, add a color depositing shampoo, which will give hair a pigment boost. For roots, apply temporary color with touch up wands. Try Pantene Color Hair Solutions Color Preserve Shampoo and Conditioner, Ted Gibson Individual Color Shampoo, and ColorMark.

Manicures

After your manicure (if youre traveling, choose a light shade of polish which wont show chips as much), the following steps will allow you to go for about two weeks until your next appointment.

Use a cuticle minimizer to slough off dead cells, then add a clear topcoat to maintain polish shine. If you get chips, touch them up with a polish pen in a color similar to your polish. Make sure you moisturize hands a few times daily, apply cuticle oil and add in a hand exfoliator a few times a week while youre in the shower, or while hand washing. Try Sally Hansen Color Quick Nail Color Pen, Seche Vite Dry Fast Topcoat, Sephora by OPI Brush On Cuticle Oil, Butter London Melt Away Cuticle Eliminator, and Talika Hand Ritual Kit.