Luscious Lips In 3 Easy Steps

We are admittedly lipstick obsessed this fall and have decided to become expert applicators of every color of the rainbow. From deep berry hues to nude, we want them all. Greedy? Maybe… but we’re not ashamed.

To get us started off on the right foot (er, lip?), we enlisted Brandalyn Fulton of FACE Atelier to show us how to get pretty in pink for the season. Read on for her quick tips below!



Step 1:



Prep the lip with lip putty, which will help keep the lipstick on and fill in the lip.

Step 2:



Apply a light pink lipstick to the lips here, Brandalyn uses Cool Coral Lipstick from FACE Atelier.

Step 3:



Sweep a pale pink gloss on top of the lipstick.

All photos by Joey D’Arco of StyleCaster