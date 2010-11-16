Light And Lovely: How To Get Romantic Curls

Have you ever just needed a little romance in your life? If you are a female, then you definitely answered yes. We sit at home in front of the fire place, eat pints of Ben and Jerry’s and watch The Notebook for the millionth time. Yes gentlemen, this is a woman’s version of romance so take notes. And there is absolutely nothing wrong with this, (welcome to my Saturday night) but next time you’re craving some romance, your might want to try something a little different. Take these tips from Jill Guzzo of Butterfly Studio, get beautiful romantic curls and go out looking fabulous. Maybe you’ll actually find your Noah.

Step 1: Start by applying a mousse or a volumizing product to add body. Blowdry and then comb through the hair so all of the product is dispersed from root to end.

Step 2:

Take your 1 inch curling iron and wrap hair around the barrel in small sections (always better to work smaller because you can always loosen out a curl).

Step 3:

Spray all of the curls with a flexible hold hairspray.

Step 4:

Once the curls have cooled, run your fingers through to soften out and make it look more natural.

Step 5: Use a serum or a creamy pomade to finish off your ends

Note: Flip your head over and spray from underneath to hold the body and make it fluffy if you want that full-body look.