Jason Wu Spring 2011: Backstage Beauty

For Jason Wu’s Spring 2011 show, CND’s Creative Director Jan Arnold debuted her limited edition Jason Wu collection, which is a set of four colors and one effect (which adds a bit of texture to the nail). In terms of colors, the collection includes a warm pink tone, a taupe, a gray and a blue-based red named Veronica which was used in the show today on the fingers. For the toes, the girls wore a pink called Perfectly Bare.

The hair was styled by Aveda’s lead stylist Odile Gilbert, and was one of my favorite looks so far. The stylists braided the girls’ hair into four braids twisting chiffon throughout taking the chiffon from actual pieces from Wu’s collection. Gilbert added that she wanted the look to be very wearable and something that a “woman can achieve herself.”

For the makeup, Diane Kendal, lead stylist for Shiseido, stated that her influence was Beatriz Milhazes (the Brazilian artist). “She is an expert at painting these really beautiful, strong vibrant colors,” Kendal told us. Using blue, yellow and pink she gave the girls a “classic Jerry Hall, YSL makeup look” and a bit of contouring with blush and finished with a nude lip.

All photos courtesy of Joey D’Arco of StyleCaster