HOW TO: Try This Metallic Eye That Looks Good On Everyone

Blending metallics can be a bit tricky, whether it comes to fashion or beauty. But, we’ve noticed that accepting a blend of colors on your face (maybe not in a Derek Lam rainbow eye sort of way…) can be extremely appealing. To make metallics more subdued for summer (save your bling for your accessories), freelance makeup artist Contessa Schexnayder combined a gorgeous bronze and deep cranberry for a glimmering shadow that we adored. Follow the mini makeup lesson below to get it yourself!

Step 1:



Take a platinum eye base in metallic by Laura Mercier and smudge it across the lid with your finger.



Step 2:



Sweep a metallic bronze eye shadow across the lid from lash line to crease.

Step 3:



Place a cranberry metallic shade across the base of the lash line.

Step 4:



Blend the cranberry shade and metallic shade together with a large blending brush.

Step 5:



Add the cranberry shade along the water line underneath the eye and finish off with just a bit of mascara.

And the final look…



All photos by Joey D’Arco of StyleCaster

