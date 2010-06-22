HOW TO: Try This Metallic Eye That Looks Good On Everyone

Blending metallics can be a bit tricky, whether it comes to fashion or beauty. But, we’ve noticed that accepting a blend of colors on your face (maybe not in a Derek Lam rainbow eye sort of way…) can be extremely appealing. To make metallics more subdued for summer (save your bling for your accessories), freelance makeup artist Contessa Schexnayder combined a gorgeous bronze and deep cranberry for a glimmering shadow that we adored. Follow the mini makeup lesson below to get it yourself!
Step 1:
Take a platinum eye base in metallic by Laura Mercier and smudge it across the lid with your finger.
Step 2:
Sweep a metallic bronze eye shadow across the lid from lash line to crease.
Step 3:
Place a cranberry metallic shade across the base of the lash line.
Step 4:
Blend the cranberry shade and metallic shade together with a large blending brush.
Step 5:
Add the cranberry shade along the water line underneath the eye and finish off with just a bit of mascara.
And the final look…
All photos by Joey D’Arco of StyleCaster