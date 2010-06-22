StyleCaster
HOW TO: Try This Metallic Eye That Looks Good On Everyone

Rachel Adler
Blending metallics can be a bit tricky, whether it comes to fashion or beauty. But, we’ve noticed that accepting a blend of colors on your face (maybe not in a Derek Lam rainbow eye sort of way…) can be extremely appealing. To make metallics more subdued for summer (save your bling for your accessories), freelance makeup artist Contessa Schexnayder combined a gorgeous bronze and deep cranberry for a glimmering shadow that we adored. Follow the mini makeup lesson below to get it yourself!

Step 1:
94381 1277489810 HOW TO: Try This Metallic Eye That Looks Good On Everyone
Take a platinum eye base in metallic by Laura Mercier and smudge it across the lid with your finger.

Step 2:
94382 1277489811 HOW TO: Try This Metallic Eye That Looks Good On Everyone
Sweep a metallic bronze eye shadow across the lid from lash line to crease.

Step 3:
94383 1277489813 HOW TO: Try This Metallic Eye That Looks Good On Everyone
Place a cranberry metallic shade across the base of the lash line.

Step 4:
94384 1277489814 HOW TO: Try This Metallic Eye That Looks Good On Everyone
Blend the cranberry shade and metallic shade together with a large blending brush.

Step 5:
94385 1277489815 HOW TO: Try This Metallic Eye That Looks Good On Everyone
Add the cranberry shade along the water line underneath the eye and finish off with just a bit of mascara.

And the final look…
94386 1277489841 486x HOW TO: Try This Metallic Eye That Looks Good On Everyone

All photos by Joey D’Arco of StyleCaster

