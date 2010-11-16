StyleCaster
How to Mix and Match: Olive Green with Plum

The smoky eye is my go-to night look (as well as every other girl’s), but I have to admit it is becoming a little repetitive. Just like your wardrobe, your makeup needs some updating every once and a while. So what’s a girl to do when she’s looking to change her makeup monotony? The answer: mix and match. Add some color into your smoke.

Color combinations can be a little tricky, but fortunately we’ve taken the guesswork out of this somewhat daunting task. Plum and olive go together like chocolate and peanut butter; it just works. Chad Hayduk with Three Custom Color shows us how to mix olive and plum to create the perfect unconventional smoky eye. I mean seriously, if Barney can pull off this color combo so can you.

Step 1:

106595 1291243265 How to Mix and Match: Olive Green with Plum

First apply base to each eye lid. Make sure to use a warm nectar, peachy tone to cover any redness you might have.

Step 2:

106596 1291243266 How to Mix and Match: Olive Green with Plum

Use a lilac toned eyeshadow in the crease of the eyelids to add contour.

Step 3:

106597 1291243267 How to Mix and Match: Olive Green with Plum

Next, use a warm sage (khaki green tone) eyeshadow on the top lash line.

Step 4:

106598 1291243274 How to Mix and Match: Olive Green with Plum

Then, add the sage color to the bottom lash line.

Step 5:

106599 1291243276 How to Mix and Match: Olive Green with Plum

This look is perfect for daytime. If you wanted to make it more of a night time look continue on with steps 6-9.

Step 6:

106600 1291243278 How to Mix and Match: Olive Green with Plum

Add more lilac shadow to the crease to make the color more concentrated.

Step 7:

106601 1291243279 How to Mix and Match: Olive Green with Plum

Next, add more of the sage shadow to the upper lash line. When going back over the line wet the shadow with a few drops of water to make a “cake” eyeliner. This will add more definition to the lid.

Step 8:

106602 1291243281 How to Mix and Match: Olive Green with Plum

Take an eyeshadow brush and buff out the liner to enhance the smokey effects.

Step 9:

106603 1291243283 How to Mix and Match: Olive Green with Plum

Finish by adding more of the sage green tone to the lower lash line. Again add water to the shadow to create an eyeliner for more definition.

Photos courtesy of Joey D’Arco for StyleCaster

