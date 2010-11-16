How to Mix and Match: Olive Green with Plum

The smoky eye is my go-to night look (as well as every other girl’s), but I have to admit it is becoming a little repetitive. Just like your wardrobe, your makeup needs some updating every once and a while. So what’s a girl to do when she’s looking to change her makeup monotony? The answer: mix and match. Add some color into your smoke.

Color combinations can be a little tricky, but fortunately we’ve taken the guesswork out of this somewhat daunting task. Plum and olive go together like chocolate and peanut butter; it just works. Chad Hayduk with Three Custom Color shows us how to mix olive and plum to create the perfect unconventional smoky eye. I mean seriously, if Barney can pull off this color combo so can you.

Step 1:

First apply base to each eye lid. Make sure to use a warm nectar, peachy tone to cover any redness you might have.

Step 2:

Use a lilac toned eyeshadow in the crease of the eyelids to add contour.

Step 3:

Next, use a warm sage (khaki green tone) eyeshadow on the top lash line.

Step 4:

Then, add the sage color to the bottom lash line.

Step 5:

This look is perfect for daytime. If you wanted to make it more of a night time look continue on with steps 6-9.

Step 6:

Add more lilac shadow to the crease to make the color more concentrated.

Step 7:

Next, add more of the sage shadow to the upper lash line. When going back over the line wet the shadow with a few drops of water to make a “cake” eyeliner. This will add more definition to the lid.

Step 8:

Take an eyeshadow brush and buff out the liner to enhance the smokey effects.

Step 9:

Finish by adding more of the sage green tone to the lower lash line. Again add water to the shadow to create an eyeliner for more definition.

Photos courtesy of Joey D’Arco for StyleCaster