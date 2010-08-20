How To Get A Smoky Eye In 5 Easy Steps

For some reason, the smoky eye is one of the hardest makeup looks to master. Although we’ve seen the pros do it about a million times, we somehow wind up with makeup that looks somewhere between a black eye and an ink smudge.

Since we’re in the mood for some taupes and neutrals this season, we brought in makeup artist Brandalyn Fulton of FACE Atelier to show us how to get a smoky eye with natural brown shadows. Maybe this time we’ll succeed.

Step 1:



Apply a black eyeliner to the lid. Brandalyn mixes FACE Atelier liner with a transforming gel to set the liner.

Step 2:



Softly blend an auburn color all over the eyelid.

Step 3:



To blend the auburn color out above the crease, use a light brown shadow (Brandalyn is using Bulllion) for a gradual soft smoky eye. You want to make the color a bit heavier along the lid and blend up into a soft coppery gold.

Step 4:



Underneath the brow, apply a soft camel eyeshadow up through the brow bone.



Step 5:



Finish with a dot of pearl on the inner corners of the eye to give them a tiny pop of color.

All Photos courtesy of Joey D’Arco for StyleCaster