StyleCaster
Share

How To Get A Sexy Bedhead Bun

What's hot
StyleCaster

How To Get A Sexy Bedhead Bun

Rachel Adler
by

The next couple of months add up to a blur of sweaty summer days and evenings of trying to leave work early to meet up with your friends at any outdoor locale. Making it to work the next day looking fresh and ready for anything is a task that we all have to face, and some days pose harder than others.

Whether you had your hair in curls the night before or you’re going out and need to skip the shower (but keep the matte appearance), we’re loving the bedhead bun. Freelance hair stylist, Mauricio Cifuentes, shows us how to pull our hair into a messy, sexy updo. Follow the hairstyle tips below to get it yourself, or book an appointment with Mauricio so he can help you out.

Step 1:
94373 1277488679 How To Get A Sexy Bedhead Bun
Apply GHD Fat Hair Lotion and Sea Spray for Matte Waves to hair to achieve a matte look.

Step 2:
94374 1277488681 How To Get A Sexy Bedhead Bun
Dry quickly with a blow dryer to activate the products.

Step 3:
94375 1277488682 How To Get A Sexy Bedhead Bun
Curl the hair with a curling iron. Depending on how much body you want you can use a 3 inch. iron or a 1/2 inch iron for a longer lasting wave.

Step 4:
94376 1277488683 486x How To Get A Sexy Bedhead Bun
Brush out the curls lightly with a brush.

Step 5:
94380 1277488958 486x How To Get A Sexy Bedhead Bun
Pull hair to the side of your head and wrap into a low bun twisting it up with hair clips to secure in place.

Step 6:
94378 1277488686 486x How To Get A Sexy Bedhead Bun
Pull strands from the front and twist around the bun loosely and secure. Spray with hairspray to finish!

94379 1277489059 486x How To Get A Sexy Bedhead Bun

All images courtesy of Joey D’Arco of StyleCaster

Related:
Beauty Tester – Dry Shampoos, Do They Really Work?
How To Get A Red Carpet-Ready Ponytail

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share