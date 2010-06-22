How To Get A Nude Lip

If you’re not bold enough to try a coral or fuchsia lip this season (or even a classic red), invest in some great nude colors for summer. The barely there shade has walked off the runways and onto the streets, and we’re loving the laid back style.



Contessa Schexnayder, freelance makeup artist, shows us how to apply the soft color in just a few simple steps. Flawless and quick, all of you Chapstick girls will be moving on to a lip color in no time!

Step 1:



Take a nude lip color (Contessa is uing Belle du Jour Velvet Matte Lip Pencil by Nars) and apply from the outer corner of the lips to the center of the lip. Try to go a little outside of the lip line as you apply.

Step 2:



Take a sheer peachy nude lip gloss sans shimmer and glitter, and swipe over the nude lip.



Step 3:



Clean up around the edges with your concealer.

All photos by Joey D’Arco of StyleCaster

