How To Get A Natural Pink Flush

The gorgeous natural pink flush we spotted on the F/W runways at shows like Ralph Lauren made us all want to be able to apply blush like a pro no more streaks of bright pink on our cheeks or worse, underneath our jaw line!

Nathan Hamilton, makeup artist from FACE Atelier, showed us how to get a bright pink flush in just a few short steps. Follow his tips below to get a healthy glow on your own.

Step 1:



Start by perfecting your complexion with foundation. Here, Nathan uses FACE Atelier’s Ultra Foundation.

Step 2:



Set the foundation with a powder like FACE Atelier’s Ultra Pressed Powder, which Nathan uses above. Setting the foundation will ensure a smooth application.

Step 3:



Apply the blush in a swirling pattern, beginning under the apple of the cheeks and buffing upwards for that perfectly flushed look!

All Photos: Joey D’Arco for StyleCaster