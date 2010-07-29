How To Get A Natural Pink Flush

The gorgeous natural pink flush we spotted on the F/W runways at shows like Ralph Lauren made us all want to be able to apply blush like a pro no more streaks of bright pink on our cheeks or worse, underneath our jaw line!
Nathan Hamilton, makeup artist from FACE Atelier, showed us how to get a bright pink flush in just a few short steps. Follow his tips below to get a healthy glow on your own.
Step 1:
Start by perfecting your complexion with foundation. Here, Nathan uses FACE Atelier’s Ultra Foundation.
Step 2:
Set the foundation with a powder like FACE Atelier’s Ultra Pressed Powder, which Nathan uses above. Setting the foundation will ensure a smooth application.
Step 3:
Apply the blush in a swirling pattern, beginning under the apple of the cheeks and buffing upwards for that perfectly flushed look!
All Photos: Joey D’Arco for StyleCaster